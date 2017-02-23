BLACK MIRRORS Debut “Funky Queen” Music Video
February 23, 2017, an hour ago
Black Mirrors have released a video for “Funky Queen”, the title track of the band’s upcoming debut EP, to be released on March 3rd via Napalm Records. Watch the video below.
If Janis Joplin, Jack White, Anouk, Nirvana and Queens Of The Stone Age ever had the chance to breed, this band would have been their favourite creation: Belgium's answer to pretty much every rock band out there, Black Mirrors, manage to gather an endless amount of influences which have been ruling the rock n’ roll universe for decades.
The EP artwork by mighty Sebastian Jerke (Greenleaf, My Sleeping Karma) and tracklisting below.
Tracklisting:
“Funky Queen”
“Kick Out The Jams” (MC5 cover)
“The Mess”
“Canard Vengeur Masqué”
“Funky Queen” video:
“Funky Queen” lyric video:
The Funky Queen EP will be available as a limited first edition 4-page digipack as well as black & colored vinyl. Pre-order here.
Tour dates with Horisont are listed below.
March
16 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
17 - Siegen, Germany - Vortex
18 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Pitcher
19 - Helmond, Netherlands - Cacaofabriek
20 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Merleyn
21 - Liège, Belgium - La Zone
23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
24 - Fontaneto D'Agogna, Italy - Phenomenon
25 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
26 - Vienna, Austria - Das Bach
27 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
28 - Mörlenbach-Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall
29 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Paunchy Cats
30 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub
31 - Randers, Denmark - Von Hatten
April
1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Huset
Headline shows:
March
2 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique
7 - Ankara, Turkey - ODTÜ
April
6 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
Black Mirrors lineup:
Marcella Di Troia: Vocals
Pierre Lateur: Guitar
Gino Caponi: Bass
Nicolas Scalliet: Drums