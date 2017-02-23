BLACK MIRRORS Debut “Funky Queen” Music Video

Black Mirrors have released a video for “Funky Queen”, the title track of the band’s upcoming debut EP, to be released on March 3rd via Napalm Records. Watch the video below.

If Janis Joplin, Jack White, Anouk, Nirvana and Queens Of The Stone Age ever had the chance to breed, this band would have been their favourite creation: Belgium's answer to pretty much every rock band out there, Black Mirrors, manage to gather an endless amount of influences which have been ruling the rock n’ roll universe for decades.

The EP artwork by mighty Sebastian Jerke (Greenleaf, My Sleeping Karma) and tracklisting below.

Tracklisting:

“Funky Queen”

“Kick Out The Jams” (MC5 cover)

“The Mess”

“Canard Vengeur Masqué”

“Funky Queen” video:

“Funky Queen” lyric video:

The Funky Queen EP will be available as a limited first edition 4-page digipack as well as black & colored vinyl. Pre-order here.

Tour dates with Horisont are listed below.

March

16 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

17 - Siegen, Germany - Vortex

18 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Pitcher

19 - Helmond, Netherlands - Cacaofabriek

20 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Merleyn

21 - Liège, Belgium - La Zone

23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

24 - Fontaneto D'Agogna, Italy - Phenomenon

25 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

26 - Vienna, Austria - Das Bach

27 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

28 - Mörlenbach-Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall

29 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Paunchy Cats

30 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub

31 - Randers, Denmark - Von Hatten

April

1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Huset

Headline shows:

March

2 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

7 - Ankara, Turkey - ODTÜ

April

6 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

Black Mirrors lineup:

Marcella Di Troia: Vocals

Pierre Lateur: Guitar

Gino Caponi: Bass

Nicolas Scalliet: Drums