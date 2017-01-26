BLACK MIRRORS Release Lyric Video For “Funky Queen” Track From Upcoming Debut EP

If Janis Joplin, Jack White, Anouk, Nirvana and Queens Of The Stone Age ever had the chance to breed, this band would have been their favourite creation: Belgium's answer to pretty much every rock band out there, Black Mirrors, manage to gather an endless amount of influences which have been ruling the rock n’ roll universe for decades. This one’s a keeper, and with good cause Black Mirrors just recently signed a worldwide deal with Napalm Records.

Now the band, fronted by charismatic vocalist Marcella Di Troia, unveil a first lyric video from their upcoming debut EP, Funky Queen, which is set to be released on March 3rd.

The band explains: “We are proud and happy to introduce you to our new EP! We worked on it with a lot of passion and love and we can’t wait to share it with the world and to hear people's reactions. Making and releasing this EP fills us with great joy and hopefully more people will love our songs as much as we do! Initially the song "Funky Queen" - from a musical point of view - was far more complicated than how it is today. There were many different parts that have been revised to eventually come to the current version. We composed the final version on a folk guitar which helped us getting more into the essence and feeling of the song. Funky Queen is about any kind of addiction as in drugs, alcohol or even love. The Queen confronts everyone with one’s own demons.“

Watch the lyric video below.

The EP artwork by mighty Sebastian Jerke (Greenleaf, My Sleeping Karma) and tracklisting below.

Tracklisting:

“Funky Queen”

“Kick Out The Jams” (MC5 cover)

“The Mess”

“Canard Vengeur Masqué”

“Funky Queen” lyric video:

The Funky Queen EP will be available as a limited first edition 4-page digipack as well as black & colored vinyl. Pre-order here.

Tour dates with Horisont are listed below.

March

16 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

17 - Siegen, Germany - Vortex

18 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Pitcher

19/03/2017 NL - Helmond, Netherlands - Cacaofabriek

20 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Merleyn

21 - Liège, Belgium - La Zone

23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

24 - Fontaneto D'Agogna, Italy - Phenomenon

25 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

26 - Vienna, Austria - Das Bach

27 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

28 - Mörlenbach-Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall

29 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Paunchy Cats

30 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub

31 - Randers, Denmark - Von Hatten

April

1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Huset

Headline shows:

March

2 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

7 - Ankara, Turkey - ODTÜ

April

6 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

Black Mirrors lineup:

Marcella Di Troia: Vocals

Pierre Lateur: Guitar

Gino Caponi: Bass

Nicolas Scalliet: Drums