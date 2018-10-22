BLACK MIRRORS Release "Moonstone" (Acoustic) Music Video

Black Mirrors have released a video for the acoustic version of "Moonstone", a track from their new album, Look Into The Black Mirror. Watch below:

Pierre Lateur (guitarist) on the album Look Into The Black Mirror: "Look Into The Black Mirror is the result of all our personal, musical and spiritual experiences we've went through during the past five years. Overall the album is very song-oriented as we believe that 'melody' is the most important element in music. We dug into every aspect of what we enjoy in music; from straightforward heavy rock songs to very intimate, groovy or acoustic tunes. We recorded the album already months ago, and even after all this time we're still getting more proud of what we pulled off. We are so excited to finally share these songs with the world after such a long time! We'll play a lot of them on tour after the summer!"

Available formats:

- LTD Edition 4 page digipack & Bonus Track

- 1LP Gatefold Edition in different colors

- CD & Shirt Bundle

Order here.





Tracklisting:

"Shoes For Booze"

"Funky Queen"

"Lay My Burden Down"

"Inner Reality"

"Moonstone"

"Günther Kimmich"

"Cold Midnight Drum"

"Mind Shape"

"Till The Land Wind Blows"

"Burning Warriors"

"Günther Kimmich" video:





Tour dates:



November (with The Night Flight Orchestra)

23 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor

24 - Osnabrück, Germany - Rosenhof

25 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Boerderij

26 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Willemeen

27 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

28 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur

30 - London, England - Underworld

December (with The Night Flight Orchestra)

1 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain

2 - Toulouse, France - Le Rex

3 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

4 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda

5 - Lýon, France - Warmaudio

6 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club

8 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

9 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connection

10 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

11 - Budapest, Hungary - A38

12 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

13 - Graz, Austria - Dom im Berg

14 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

16 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

17 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

18 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - olos-Saal

19 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu

20 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

21 - Dresden, Germany - Eventwerk Studio

22 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

Lineup:

Marcella Di Troia: Vocals

Pierre Lateur: Guitar

Loic: Bass

Edouard Cabuy: Drums

(Photo - Mehdy Nasser)