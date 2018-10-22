BLACK MIRRORS Release "Moonstone" (Acoustic) Music Video
October 22, 2018, an hour ago
Black Mirrors have released a video for the acoustic version of "Moonstone", a track from their new album, Look Into The Black Mirror. Watch below:
Pierre Lateur (guitarist) on the album Look Into The Black Mirror: "Look Into The Black Mirror is the result of all our personal, musical and spiritual experiences we've went through during the past five years. Overall the album is very song-oriented as we believe that 'melody' is the most important element in music. We dug into every aspect of what we enjoy in music; from straightforward heavy rock songs to very intimate, groovy or acoustic tunes. We recorded the album already months ago, and even after all this time we're still getting more proud of what we pulled off. We are so excited to finally share these songs with the world after such a long time! We'll play a lot of them on tour after the summer!"
Available formats:
- LTD Edition 4 page digipack & Bonus Track
- 1LP Gatefold Edition in different colors
- CD & Shirt Bundle
Order here.
Tracklisting:
"Shoes For Booze"
"Funky Queen"
"Lay My Burden Down"
"Inner Reality"
"Moonstone"
"Günther Kimmich"
"Cold Midnight Drum"
"Mind Shape"
"Till The Land Wind Blows"
"Burning Warriors"
"Günther Kimmich" video:
Tour dates:
November (with The Night Flight Orchestra)
23 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor
24 - Osnabrück, Germany - Rosenhof
25 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Boerderij
26 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Willemeen
27 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
28 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur
30 - London, England - Underworld
December (with The Night Flight Orchestra)
1 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain
2 - Toulouse, France - Le Rex
3 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
4 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda
5 - Lýon, France - Warmaudio
6 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club
8 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
9 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connection
10 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
11 - Budapest, Hungary - A38
12 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
13 - Graz, Austria - Dom im Berg
14 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
16 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
17 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
18 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - olos-Saal
19 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu
20 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus
21 - Dresden, Germany - Eventwerk Studio
22 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
Lineup:
Marcella Di Troia: Vocals
Pierre Lateur: Guitar
Loic: Bass
Edouard Cabuy: Drums
(Photo - Mehdy Nasser)