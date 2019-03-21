BLACK MIRRORS Release Official Live Video For "Lay My Burden Down"
Black Mirrors have released an official live video for "Lay My Burden Down", a track from the band's latest album, Look Into The Black Mirror (Napalm Records). Watch below:
Order Look Into The Black Mirror here.
Tracklisting:
"Shoes For Booze"
"Funky Queen"
"Lay My Burden Down"
"Inner Reality"
"Moonstone"
"Günther Kimmich"
"Cold Midnight Drum"
"Mind Shape"
"Till The Land Wind Blows"
"Burning Warriors"
"Moonstone" acoustic video:
"Burning Warriors":
"Günther Kimmich" video:
Lineup:
Marcella Di Troia: Vocals
Pierre Lateur: Guitar
Loic: Bass
Edouard Cabuy: Drums