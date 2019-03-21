BLACK MIRRORS Release Official Live Video For "Lay My Burden Down"

March 21, 2019, an hour ago

news hard rock black mirrors

BLACK MIRRORS Release Official Live Video For "Lay My Burden Down"

Black Mirrors have released an official live video for "Lay My Burden Down", a track from the band's latest album, Look Into The Black Mirror (Napalm Records). Watch below:

Order Look Into The Black Mirror here.

Tracklisting:

"Shoes For Booze"
"Funky Queen"
"Lay My Burden Down"
"Inner Reality"
"Moonstone"
"Günther Kimmich"
"Cold Midnight Drum"
"Mind Shape"
"Till The Land Wind Blows"
"Burning Warriors"

"Moonstone" acoustic video:

"Burning Warriors":

"Günther Kimmich" video:

Lineup:

Marcella Di Troia: Vocals
Pierre Lateur: Guitar
Loic: Bass
Edouard Cabuy: Drums



Featured Audio

CANDLEMASS – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” (Napalm)

CANDLEMASS – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” (Napalm)

Featured Video

GETAWAY VAN - "Lord I've Been Running"

GETAWAY VAN - "Lord I've Been Running"

Latest Reviews