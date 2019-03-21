BLACK MIRRORS Release Official Live Video For "Lay My Burden Down"

Black Mirrors have released an official live video for "Lay My Burden Down", a track from the band's latest album, Look Into The Black Mirror (Napalm Records). Watch below:

Order Look Into The Black Mirror here.

Tracklisting:

"Shoes For Booze"

"Funky Queen"

"Lay My Burden Down"

"Inner Reality"

"Moonstone"

"Günther Kimmich"

"Cold Midnight Drum"

"Mind Shape"

"Till The Land Wind Blows"

"Burning Warriors"

"Moonstone" acoustic video:

"Burning Warriors":

"Günther Kimmich" video:

Lineup:

Marcella Di Troia: Vocals

Pierre Lateur: Guitar

Loic: Bass

Edouard Cabuy: Drums