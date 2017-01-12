BLACK MIRRORS Sign Worldwide Deal With Napalm Records; Debut EP Details Revealed

Black Mirrors are a new garage rock/blues rock gem that enriches the Napalm Records roster and are Belgium's answer to pretty much every rock band out there. Black Mirrors sound encompasses endless amount of rock influences, which have been ruling the rock n’ roll universe for decades. If Janis Joplin, Jack White, Anouk, Nirvana and Queens Of The Stone Age ever had the chance to breed, Black Mirrors would have been their favourite creation.

The band on their new home with Napalm Records: “We are super proud to announce that we signed a record deal with the high-acclaimed label Napalm Records! We are grateful and proud that we can work together with such a big record label and that we'll be on the same roster like bands as John Garcia, Alter Bridge, Monster Magnet, Brant Bjork among so many others! We are looking forward to working together with the whole Napalm family and to bring our music to every corner of the world and to rock with all of you!See you on the road soon and stay tuned as we will have some other great news coming for you!”

But not enough of good news from team Black Mirrors as their debut EP entitled Funky Queen will be released worldwide on March 3rd via Napalm Records. Check out the stunning EP artwork Artwork by mighty Sebastian Jerke (Greenleaf, My Sleeping Karma) and tracklisting below.

Tracklisting:

“Funky Queen”

“Kick Out The Jams” (MC5 cover)

“The Mess”

“Canard Vengeur Masqué”

The Funky Queen EP will be available as a limited first edition 4-page digipack as well as black & colored vinyl.

Tour dates with Horisont are listed below.

March

16 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

17 - Siegen, Germany - Vortex

18 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Pitcher

23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

25 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

26 - Vienna, Austria - Das Bach

27 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

28 - Mörlenbach-Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall

29 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Paunchy Cats

30 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub

Headline shows:

March

2 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

7 - Ankara, Turkey - ODTÜ

April

6 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix



Black Mirrors lineup:

Marcella Di Troia: Vocals

Pierre Lateur: Guitar

Gino Caponi: Bass

Nicolas Scalliet: Drums