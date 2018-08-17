BLACK MIRRORS Streaming Third Single “Burning Warriors”

Belgians Black Mirrors have released the third single “Burning Warriors” from their upcoming album Look Into The Black Mirror. After the soulful “Moonstone”, “Burning Warriors” shows another side of the band, highlighting singer Marcella Di Troia. The song starts as a straight forward rock ‘n’ roll song, veers towards floating post rock and ends with a heavy outburst. It’s this versatile mix of different styles from traditional blues rock to modern stoner styles that make these newcomers from Brussels rising stars.

Singer Marcella Di Troia and guitarist Pierre Lateur on “Burning Warriors”:

“We are pleased to announce the release of our new single ‘Burning Warriors’. This song is super dear to our hearts as it talks about one of the biggest Native American slaughters, known as ‘The Wounded Knee Massacre’. By writing the song, we wanted to pay tribute to all indigenous people who, this very day, are still fighting to preserve their culture and tradition. They are a big influence for us personally in our daily lives.

“Music-wise the idea was to write a kind of ‘mini stoner symphony’ with a lot of different parts to avoid the usual verse-chorus structure. The end of the song is more instrumental and came to life by jamming on stage. This part is probably the heaviest moment of the entire album. We recorded multiple guitars for the end to make it sound really powerful. Marcella's scream at the end resembles an echo of the chorus. We always end our live shows with this track as it ends with a big bang!”

Pierre Lateur (guitarist) on the album Look Into The Black Mirror: "Look Into The Black Mirror is the result of all our personal, musical and spiritual experiences we've went through during the past five years. Overall the album is very song-oriented as we believe that 'melody' is the most important element in music. We dug into every aspect of what we enjoy in music; from straightforward heavy rock songs to very intimate, groovy or acoustic tunes. We recorded the album already months ago, and even after all this time we're still getting more proud of what we pulled off. We are so excited to finally share these songs with the world after such a long time! We'll play a lot of them on tour after the summer!"

Available formats:

- LTD Edition 4 page digipack & Bonus Track

- 1LP Gatefold Edition in different colors

- CD & Shirt Bundle

The exclusive pre-order is available here.





Tracklisting:

"Shoes For Booze"

"Funky Queen"

"Lay My Burden Down"

"Inner Reality"

"Moonstone"

"Günther Kimmich"

"Cold Midnight Drum"

"Mind Shape"

"Till The Land Wind Blows"

"Burning Warriors"

"Burning Warriors":

"Günther Kimmich" video:





Tour Dates:

September

27 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique (Album release show)



November (with The Night Flight Orchestra)

23 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor

24 - Osnabrück, Germany - Rosenhof

25 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Boerderij

26 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Willemeen

27 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

28 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur

30 - London, England - Underworld

December (with The Night Flight Orchestra)

1 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain

2 - Toulouse, France - Le Rex

3 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

4 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda

5 - Lýon, France - Warmaudio

6 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club

8 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

9 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connection

10 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

11 - Budapest, Hungary - A38

12 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

13 - Graz, Austria - Dom im Berg

14 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

16 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

17 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

18 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - olos-Saal

19 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu

20 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

21 - Dresden, Germany - Eventwerk Studio

22 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

Lineup:

Marcella Di Troia: Vocals

Pierre Lateur: Guitar

Loic: Bass

Edouard Cabuy: Drums

(Photo - Mehdy Nasser)