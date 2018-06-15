BLACK MIRRORS To Release Debut Album In August; "Günther Kimmich" Music Video Streaming

Black Mirrors will finally release their full-length debut album Look Into The Black Mirror via Napalm Records on August 31st. It is a prime example of all the wonderful stuff that can happen when you sell your soul to Indie, snotty garage rock, blues and some soner rock.

As a first single the Belgian crew fronted by Marcella Di Troia unveil the crisp Josh-Homme-style stomper "Günther Kimmich" that moves the sound of the band one step further on from their Funky Queen EP from 2017. It's a strong first single for a record which will unveil a stunning variety of all flavors of genuine rock music.

Marcella Di Troia on "Günther Kimmich": "With 'Günther Kimmich' we remain faithful to our musical influences; solid and powerful riffs with strong and catchy vocal lines. It's pretty much the fastest song on the album and it will definitely be among the cooler songs to play live! Making this video clip was such a great and magical experience! I even emotionally interacted with a huge bison haha, which you can also see in the video! The beautiful nature and all the other cool footage were captured by our talented friend Sebastien Van Malleghem!"

Watch the video below.

The beautifully unchained Marcella Di Troia sings, screams, croons and whispers on otherworldly ballads like "Moonstone"or "Inner Reality" and over the danceable grooves of "Lay My Burden Down" - and the band keeps the hypnotic beats and thunderous riff walls coming on their debut album Look Into The Black Mirror. She's literally the new voice of rock n' roll!

Pierre Lateur (guitarist) on the album Look Into The Black Mirror: "Look Into The Black Mirror is the result of all our personal, musical and spiritual experiences we've went through during the past five years. Overall the album is very song-oriented as we believe that 'melody' is the most important element in music. We dug into every aspect of what we enjoy in music; from straightforward heavy rock songs to very intimate, groovy or acoustic tunes. We recorded the album already months ago, and even after all this time we're still getting more proud of what we pulled off. We are so excited to finally share these songs with the world after such a long time! We'll play a lot of them on tour after the summer!"

Available formats:

- LTD Edition 4 page digipack & Bonus Track

- 1LP Gatefold Edition in different colors

- CD & Shirt Bundle

The exclusive pre-order is available here.





Tracklisting:

"Shoes For Booze"

"Funky Queen"

"Lay My Burden Down"

"Inner Reality"

"Moonstone"

"Günther Kimmich"

"Cold Midnight Drum"

"Mind Shape"

"Till The Land Wind Blows"

"Burning Warriors"

"Günther Kimmich" video:





Tour Dates



June

9 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Harlequin Fest

24 - Braine-Le-Comte, Belgium - La fête de la Musique

30 - Enkirch, Germany - Fallig Open Air

July

27 - Dettenheim, Germany - Sunny Side Open Air

28 - Enghien, Belgium - Rockelingen



September

27 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique (Album release show)



November (with The Night Flight Orchestra)

23 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor

24 - Osnabrück, Germany - Rosenhof

25 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Boerderij

26 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Willemeen

27 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

28 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur

30 - London, England - Underworld

December (with The Night Flight Orchestra)

1 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain

2 - Toulouse, France - Le Rex

3 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

4 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda

5 - Lýon, France - Warmaudio

6 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club

8 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

9 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connection

10 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

11 - Budapest, Hungary - A38

12 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

13 - Graz, Austria - Dom im Berg

14 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

16 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

17 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

18 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - olos-Saal

19 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu

20 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

21 - Dresden, Germany - Eventwerk Studio

22 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

Lineup:

Marcella Di Troia: Vocals

Pierre Lateur: Guitar

Loic: Bass

Edouard Cabuy: Drums

(Photo - Mehdy Nasser)