BLACK OAK COUNTY To Release Theatre Of The Mind Album In April

Black Oak County will release its second album, Theatre Of The Mind, on April 26th via Mighty Music. The record was produced by Jacob Hansen (Amaranthe, Pretty Maids, Volbeat), with the mixing and mastering being handled by Jonas Haagensen. A new single of the track "Wasted Life", will be released in early March. It follows the first taste of the album, "Pretty Pistol", released last year, together with the video below.

The band comments: "We feel that the making of this album have made us the band we want to be: focusing on the songs, and always working harder to achieve new goals. This album is a milestone for us, after the band became a trio. We are so happy about it and can’t wait to let people hear it. We hope they love it as much as we do!"

Theatre Of The Mind will be released by Mighty Music and will be available in CD, vinyl and digital formats.