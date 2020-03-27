BLACK PESTILENCE Premiere “Spurn All Gods” Video, New Album Due In May

Calgary’s Black Pestilence will release their sixth studio album, Hail The Flesh, on May 1. The first taste comes in the form of a new video for the single “Spurn All Gods”.

The abrasive sounds of Black Pestilence are contrived of black metal, punk, and noise, blurring the borders between genres and bringing a sonic assault to listeners around the world.

“Hail The Flesh will be fast, and chaotic," says vocalist / bassist Valax. "Lyrically, for it, I talk about glorifying the carnal lifestyle and celebrating Earthly pleasures and indulgences. I am inspired by so many different avenues for lyrics. Without sounding too cliche, most of the lyrics are about Satanism, but not on a theistic level, just true, carnal, humanistic Satanism. Many other songs are also about social issues.”

Hail The Flesh artwork and tracklisting:

"Hail The Flesh"

"Spurn All Gods"

"Hellfire"

"True To The Dark"

"Cloven Division"

"Godless"

"Frauds To The Throne"

"My Will To Power"

"Ephemeral"

Over the course of twelve years, Black Pestilence has released five full-length albums, filmed four music videos, and performed all over Canada and Europe. They have also shared the stage with a number of notable bands including: The Black Dahlia Murder, Toxic Holocaust, Absu, Skeletonwitch, and Wednesday 13.

For further details, visit Black Pestilence on Facebook.

(Photo courtesy of Belfry Photography)