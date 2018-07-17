BLACK RIVER Featuring BEHEMOTH, DIMMU BORGIR Members To Release BlackPunk Album In Early 2019

Poland's Black River, featuring Tomasz "Orion" Wróblewski (Behemoth, Vesania) and Dariusz "Daray" Brzozowski (Dimmu Borgir, Hunter, ex-Vader), are back in the studio to record their third studio album and follow-up to the 2009 release Black'N'Roll.

Daray comments (translated): "We are ready to announce to all that Black River is coming back to life! We have written several premiere tracks that we will record during the session. We are very excited about playing together and the energy that accompanies it! The title of the album is BlackPunk... The next stage will be concerts but with this we have to wait for a while - now it's time for the album."

BlackPunk is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2019 via Mystic Production. Stay tuned for updates.