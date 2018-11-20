BLACK ROSE MAZE Signs With Frontiers Music Srl

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the signing of Black Rose Maze, a new project centred around the talents of Canadian singer, Rosa Laricchiuta.

Rosa Laricchiuta is a singer, songwriter, and performer from Montreal, Quebec. After several years cutting her teeth with live shows, she auditioned for the third season (2015) of La Voix, Quebec's version of the popular TV show The Voice. Rosa had an instant connection with the legendary francophone rocker Éric Lapointe and chose him as her coach. Rosa showed a solid stage presence, with remarkable intensity and a voice so powerful, it sent her straight to the Grand Finale where she shared the stage with Def Leppard, Kelly Clarkson, Jean Leloup, and her idol, Melissa Etheridge. She left a lasting impression as she won over millions of viewers who named her the new "it" Quebec female rocker.

She then released one album in the Quebec market before beginning work on her first English language album in 2016. That album, Free, was released the following year and at the end of the year, she joined the popular American band Trans-Siberian Orchestra for their annual mega tour of the United States.

Rosa was then brought to the attention of Frontiers by none other than fellow Trans-Siberian Orchestra bandmates and now labelmates, Dino Jelusic (Animal Drive) and Jeff Scott Soto. Rosa will now front her very own hard rock project and will be working diligently on it over the next few months. Stay tuned for more news as it becomes available.

