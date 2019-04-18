BLACK SABBATH - All Four Members Discuss Their Fans In New Trailer For Upcoming Home Of Metal Exhibition; Video

Home Of Metal: Black Sabbath - 50 Years, a major exhibition celebrating the band, their legacy, and the fans, will run from June 26 - September 29 at Birmingham Museum And Art Gallery, in Birmingham, England.

All four members of Black Sabbath - Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward - discuss their fans in this new video trailer:

“It’s an honour to be a part of the Home Of Metal. I am just a guy from Birmingham who’s been blessed to have had such dedicated fans throughout my career. Like I’ve always said ‘I am nothing without them’.” - Ozzy Osbourne

A blockbuster exhibition devoted to the music that was born in and around Birmingham. Music that turned up the volume, down-tuned the guitars, and introduced a whole new meaning to the word ‘heavy’. Black Sabbath - 50 Years is an exhibition by Capsule, presented in partnership with Birmingham Museums Trust.

The exhibition celebrates Black Sabbath from the perspective of their fans, to show the impact and cultural legacy of the band as pioneers of heavy metal, and to celebrate this unique, significant part of British music heritage.

From the humble beginnings of 1960s Aston, Birmingham, Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward created Black Sabbath, in turn forging a new sound, a new aesthetic, and a new musical culture - heavy metal. They’ve sold more than 75 million albums worldwide, ranked by MTV as the ‘Greatest Metal Band’ of all time and listed by Rolling Stone Magazine in their ‘100 greatest artists of all time. This year Black Sabbath will receive a Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Grammys. 50 years later Home Of Metal celebrates the band, their impact on music and their dedicated global following.

This immersive exhibition will feature historical photos, ephemera, and memorabilia sourced directly from all of the original Black Sabbath members. Including personal stories that will demonstrate the extraordinary scale and diversity of Black Sabbath’s international fan-base together with a vast photography collection of over 3,000 portraits of fans from all corners of the globe.

“I’ve always maintained that Sabbath fans are the most loyal and honest and most independently minded of all. I thank each and everyone of them for their incredible support over the years.” - Geezer Butler

“You’re a Sabbath fan, and everything about you is beautiful and worthwhile. I’m so grateful to have played for you, and met you in the heart and soul of each song. Stay safe, be good to yourselves, and rock forever and ever.” - Bill Ward

