BLACK SABBATH Bass Legend GEEZER BUTLER Teams Up With STEVE STEVENS, MATT SORUM, FRANKY PEREZ In New Band DEADLAND RITUAL

Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler has joined forces with guitarist Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), drummer Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) and singer Franky Perez (Apocalyptica) in the new band, Deadland Ritual.

The band are scheduled to perform at France's Hellfest, taking place June 21st - 23rd in Clisson. Deadland Ritual will perform on Saturday, June 22nd, alongside KISS, Def Leppard, Whitesnake, and others.



The following Deadland Ritual teaser videos have been posted online. Stay tuned for more info, coming soon.











