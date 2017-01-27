BLACK SABBATH Bassist GEEZER BUTLER On Band’s Final Concert - “We All Agreed That There Won’t Be Any More Sabbath After This”

Black Sabbath’s The End tour will conclude with two shows in Birmingham, England on February 2nd and 4th. Speaking with Express & Star, bassist Geezer Butler explains that the band couldn’t carry on for much longer.

“So the natural thing to do is to all agree on one last tour," says Butler. "And we all agreed that there won’t be any more Sabbath after this. It’s like a natural progression kind of thing; a natural end to the band.”

Read more, including comments from Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi, at expressandstar.com.

A couple of front row fan-filmed videos from the band’s January 24th show in Glasgow, Scotland can be seen below:

Remaining Black Sabbath tour dates:

January

29 - London, UK - The O2

31 - London, UK - The O2

February

2 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena

4 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena