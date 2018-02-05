BLACK SABBATH Bassist GEEZER BUTLER Receives Walk Of Stars Plaque In Birmingham; Photos

Yesterday, Sunday, February 3rd, Geezer Butler, Black Sabbath’s co-founding member, bass player, songwriter, and main lyricist, was immortalized on the Broad Street Walk of Stars in Birmingham. The ceremony took place at Aston Villa’s home ground, with Geezer receiving his star during the half-time of the Aston Villa vs Burton FC match.

The honour was presented by Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Anne Underwood. Geezer posted the following via social media:

Butler's Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi, was on hand for the presentation and later took to social media to post the following:

Geezer was born in Aston, Birmingham on 17th July 1949. He received his nickname at a very young age, as he used to call ‘everybody at school’ Geezer. He was inspired by John Lennon to play rhythm guitar, before he co-founded Black Sabbath, whilst he was part of Rare Breed, a band he formed with Ozzy Osbourne.

Black Sabbath was co-founded with Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne and Bill Ward. Though before the name Black Sabbath was settled upon, the band was called Polka Tulk and Earth. The band are credited with establishing the heavy metal sound, though in the earlier days they preferred the term heavy rock.

Over the years they have sold 70 million records, and have been honoured with many accolades, including two Grammy awards for "Best Metal Performance" and being ranked number 85 in the 100 Greatest Artists Of All Time list, formed by Rolling Stone magazine.

Geezer is recognized as being one of the most influential bassists in heavy metal. He used an unconventional method developing his bass playing such as using the wah-wah pedal and introducing down-tuning. Former Metallica bassist, Jason Newsted, has famously called Geezer the "Godfather and pioneer" of the bass guitar.

The Westside Business Improvement District (BID) was voted in by 350 businesses in the area, in August 2015, with a 99.75% yes vote (the best in the United Kingdom). The BID ensures the Westside region is promoted and protected. The Birmingham Walk of Stars was developed to recognize those who were born in Birmingham or have lived here and have put the city on the map nationally and internationally through their work. This Walk of Star presentation is in partnership with Aston Villa, House of Metal, and Hollywood Metal.