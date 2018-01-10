BLACK SABBATH Bassist GEEZER BUTLER To Be Honoured On Broad Street's Walk Of Stars

Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler will be honoured during a presentation at Birmingham, England's Villa Park. Birmingham Mail reports that Butler is the latest celebrity to get on the Walk Of Stars in Broad Street.

Geezer will be awarded during the half-time break in the Aston Villa vs Burton Albion match on February 3rd. The date is significant because it marks the start of the 50th year since 1968 when his band played its first gig together in the city of Birmingham. And it will be exactly 12 months since the final curtain came down at the end of the group’s last world tour, The End.

Butler, 68, will join fellow founding members Ozzy Osbourne, 68, and guitarist Tony Iommi, 69, as a recipient of a Broad Street Walk Of Stars award. Ozzy was the first to receive a star more than a decade ago on July 6, 2007. Tony Iommi became the eighth recipient on November 23, 2008. Almost a decade later, Black Sabbath’s bass player and chief lyricist is set to join them on the walk of fame at the Villa Park of the team he worships.

Walk of Stars chairman Jasper Carrott said: “Lots of people have been invited including Tony and Ozzy, but I can't confirm who is definitely coming yet. But hopefully there will be a good showing from the rock fraternity."

Read more at birminghammail.co.uk.