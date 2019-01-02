BLACK SABBATH - Birmingham Exhibit To Celebrate Band's 50th Anniversary

A major exhibition exploring the legacy of Black Sabbath and their global fan base will be held at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery between June 22nd - September 18th, 2019. The exhibition, titled Black Sabbath - 50 Years, is presented by Home Of Metal.

“It’s an honour to be a part of the Home Of Metal. I am just a guy from Birmingham who’s been blessed to have had such dedicated fans throughout my career. Like I’ve always said ‘I am nothing without them.'” - Ozzy Osbourne

"Fans are our lifeblood, they've always been there to support us." - Tony Iommi

Formed in Aston, Birmingham England in 1968 and cited as the pioneers and godfathers of heavy metal, Black Sabbath was founded by Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, Ozzy Osbourne and Bill Ward. The exhibition aims to explore how the music of four working class lads captured the hearts and minds of fans globally. A testament to their loyalty, the exhibition will pay homage to the fan’s devotion and document the fifty-year relationship.

This immersive exhibition will feature historical photos, ephemera, and memorabilia sourced directly from the band members as well as portraits and stories from the Home Of Metal fan archive that mark this unique moment in history.

This is a ticketed exhibition, prices will be announced when booking is open. The exhibition is funded by Arts Council England, Heritage Lottery Fund, Laney Amplification and Colmore Business District. More details to follow.