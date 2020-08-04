BLACK SABBATH Cover Band BSCBR To Release Master Of Rehearsal 2-Track Single In September; "Sweet Leaf" Streaming

Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsals (BSCBR), the Black Sabbath cover band, will release a 2-track single, Master Of Rehearsal, on September 4 via Famous Class Records. The single includes the songs "Sweet Leaf" (available for streaming below), and "Fairies Wear Boots", and can be pre-ordered here.

Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsals (BSCBR) is a group of Black Sabbath lovers hailing from New York City. The group consists of Brad Truax (Interpol), Mick Barr (Ocrilim, Krallice), Greg Fox, Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), and Angel Deradoorian (Dirty Projectors, Deradoorian).

After a music residency in Berlin where Zinner, Deradoorian, and Fox met up, the first formation of the band was created. Zinner had the idea of bringing the music to NYC (when Truax and Barr joined) where the band received immediate attention and sold out their first concert. It was surprising for everyone, but they just kept on playing, and the people kept on showing up. It's been one of their favorite bands to play in ever. The love of Sabbath has brought so much joy to this group and there's no greater feeling than spreading that joy to fellow fans.