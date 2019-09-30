BLACK SABBATH, DEEP PURPLE, DREAM THEATER Classics Part Of Rhino’s Rocktober 2019 Campaign

Rhino has unveiled it’s highly secretive Rocktober campaign for this year and it’s appropriately titled, For Those About To Rock. And here’s why:

October 11th:

Dream Theater - Pull Me Under (12" Vinyl)

A new 12” single from Dream Theater’s 1992 album, Images And Words, the band’s signature hit “Pull Me Under”. Available on 140g translucent yellow vinyl.

Deep Purple - Who Do We Think We Are (1 LP Purple Vinyl)

Deep Purple’s 1973 album, featuring the single “Woman From Tokyo”. Part of the Limited Purple Vinyl Series.

Deep Purple - Burn (1 LP Purple Vinyl)

Deep Purple’s 1974 album, featuring “Burn” and “Mistreated”. This was the first Deep Purple album to feature future Whitesnake leader David Coverdale on vocals and Glenn Hughes (Trapeze) on bass and vocals. Part of the Limited Purple Vinyl Series.

October 18th:

Deep Purple - Come Taste The Band (1 LP Purple Vinyl)

Deep Purple’s 1975 album featuring hit tracks “Comin’ Home and Gettin’ Tighter.

Deep Purple - Made in Japan (2 LP Purple Vinyl)

Deep Purple’s classic double live album, originally released in 1973. Features hits including “Highway Star”, “Child In Time” and the iconic “Smoke On The Water”.

October 25th:

Black Sabbath - Dehumanizer (Double LP)

Black Sabbath’s 1992 album, the first in nearly a decade to feature Ronnie James Dio, Vinnie Appice, and Geezer Butler. Includes the singles “TV Crimes” and “Master of Insanity”.

October 25th

Rock N Roll High School - Rock N Roll High School (Music From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Original soundtrack reissue of the 1979 musical comedy film on colour vinyl featuring Ramones and containing the original remixes of “Rock ‘n’ Roll High School” and “I Want You Around” done by Phil Spector. Limited edition 140g fire colour vinyl (tri-coloured: red/orange/yellow)

Stay tuned to BraveWords as we will be announcing a For Those About To Rock contest where you can win an exclusive prize pack.

For more details on Rhino Rocktober 2019 click here.