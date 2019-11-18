BLACK SABBATH - Dehumanizer Album To Be Re-Released In 2020

Wendy Dio, the widow and manager of legendary frontman Ronnie James Dio, recently guested on The Church Of What's Happening Now With Joey CoCo Diaz and revealed that a re-release of Black Sabbath's Dehumanizer album is due to be re-released in 2020. She also comments on Dio's happiest times, with Wendy singling out Black Sabbath as his favourite band.

Check out the interview below.

Originally released in 1992, Dehumanizer featured Ronnie James Dio - his first Black Sabbath recording since 1981's Mob Rules. With a line-up completed by founder members Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler, and drumming duties carried out by Vinny Appice, Dehumanizer is arguably one of Sabbath's heaviest albums.