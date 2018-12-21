BLACK SABBATH / DIO, DEEP PURPLE, THE SWEET And More; New Books Coming From Rufus Publications In 2019

Rufus Publishing has revealed plans for 2019. All of the books listed below are close to being finished, in production or about to start production. They will each be announced with a sign up site (if we have not done so already).

The Sweet Anniversary Limited Edition - Dick Barnatt’s brilliant photographic documentary of The Sweet inc a very limited, Signed Edition. Released February 2019.

Monsters Of Rock Official Illustrated History - A photographic record of the worlds greatest rock festivals. Each Limited Edition book will be individually signed by one artiste from each year of the festival. A true collectors item. Released June 2019.

Deep Purple - The Official History (1968-1976) - Chris Charlesworth's definitive record of the band has been updated, redesigned and turned into a huge 300 page plus book and will feature an extensive signed edition. Released July 2019.

Peter Green - I Suppose I Do Enjoy Being Me - Legendary Fleetwood guitarist Peter Green has spent two years working with Rufus to create a visual record of his life, career and art. The book will also include some unreleased music and will be signed by Peter. Released September 2019.

Black Sabbath - The Dio Years - An extensive photographic history of Dio’s astonishing time with Black Sabbath and Heaven And Hell.

Endorsed and signed by band members. Released November 2019.

More details on these titles will be revealed soon.