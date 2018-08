BLACK SABBATH Drum Legend BILL WARD Announces Los Angeles Poetry Reading And Art Exhibition

Former Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward has issued the following invitation:

Go to this location for details on how to take part.

A memorial video from Ward, which originally aired at Vinnie Paul's public memorial on July 1st, is now available for streaming below:





Vinnie Paul was enjoying the latest chapter in his long career, performing with Hellyeah, when the Pantera founder tragically passed away on June 22nd. He was 54 years old. Hellyeah released the video below, paying tribute Vinnie. The clip begins with a message of gratitude from the man himself.

On June 30th, Vinnie Paul was laid to rest next to his brother, guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, and their mother Carolyn at Moore Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, TX. Fans paid a visit to the gravesite and uploaded the video below: