BLACK SABBATH Drum Legend BILL WARD Performs "Children Of The Grave" At Ultimate Jam Night Tribute To RANDY RHOADS At Whisky A Go Go (Video)

Ultimate Jam Night, the long-running show in residency at the Whisky A Go Go, recently announced the performance of Bill Ward, famed Black Sabbath drummer, as part of a tribute to Randy Rhoads' last concert. The free show took place Tuesday, March 19th and was broadcast live worldwide via RYouLive.

Ward, best known as the original drummer for Black Sabbath played Black Sabbath's "Children Of The Grave" alongside an all-star lineup that included bassist James LoMenzo (Megadeth, Black Label Society), guitarist Ira Black (Dark Sky Choir, I Am Morbid, Metal Church), and vocalist Dewey Bragg (Kill Devil Hill, Day Of Errors).

Video below is courtesy of Jessica Chase social media management and promotions for Ultimate Jam Night:

Also included on the bill were Frankie Banali (Quiet Riot), Phil Sandoval (Armored Saint), Steve Smyth (Testament, Nevermore, One Machine), Derek Abrams (Ministry), Ultimate Jam Night founder Chuck Wright (Quiet Riot), Monte Pittman(Prong, Madonna, and solo artist), Matt Starr (Mr. Big, Ace Frehley). Kelle and Kathy Rhoads were surprise guests. The program was hosted by The Sweet’s Paulie Z.

Founded in 2015 by Quiet Riot’s Chuck Wright, Ultimate Jam Night is a unique live unrehearsed program. Integrating a rotating cast of some of music’s greatest names, it’s presented free-of-charge for the community. For more information, please visit Facebook.com/UltimateJamNight or ultimatejamnight.com.