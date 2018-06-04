BLACK SABBATH Drum Legend BILL WARD Wraps Up Three Month Celebration Of 70th Birthday On Rock 50 Radio Show; Video
June 4, 2018, 15 minutes ago
Former Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward, who turned 70 on May 5th, launched a three month celebration of his birthday on his radio show, Rock 50. Three segments can now be seen below.
In an interview with Rhythm magazine, Bill Ward confirmed he has completed his new poetry book.
"I've spent five months writing; I just can't stop writing," he said. "I've been writing music and I've finished writing a book of poems and statements and things like that. I'm working on a release for Day Of Errors as well."