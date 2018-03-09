BLACK SABBATH Drummer BILL WARD Launches Video Trailer For Absence Of Corners Book + Vinyl Set

The Absence Of Corners art collection was a career first for drummer Bill Ward. Artwork built from rhythm, Ward was one of the pioneers in bringing this new medium of rhythm-on-canvas to the world. Now, for the first time, he is offering a comprehensive look at the collection and expanding on each of the pieces with poetry, both in writing and spoken word. The Absence Of Corners Book + Vinyl Set is a moving experience for both the eyes and the ears. A new video trailer can be found below.

Following the creation, release, and various exhibitions of the collection, Bill Ward began crafting poetry to bring readers into the work in a much more personal way. The result is 19 works, each associated with his entire fine art debut collection. To add a new dimension to the experience of reading and viewing the art within the book, Ward recorded an album of spoken word poetry to round out this experience.

Not simply a book and not just a record, the Absence Of Corners Book + Vinyl Set is a unique creative exploration. Owners of this set are encouraged to put on the vinyl while they review the book to experience its impact completely, and as intended.

The First Edition is remarkably limited to just 200 sets. Each is numbered, stamped within, and certified to note its inclusion in this highly limited release. All sets are shipped with Certificates Of Authenticity by art publisher SceneFour. All books in the First Edition are individually signed by Ward.

More info at BillWardDrumArt.com.