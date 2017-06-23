BLACK SABBATH Drummer BILL WARD Opens Historic Gear Archive For New Reverb Shop; Photo Gallery And Video Preview Posted

Black Sabbath founding member and former drummer, Bill Ward, has taken to Reverb to sell a massive chunk of the drum collection he has been curating for decades. His soon–to–be-launched Reverb Shop contains awesome gear for active drummers, as well pieces of historic memorabilia for Ward's many fans.

Key among the offerings in this shop are pieces of gear Ward used during his early heyday, when he was setting the template for metal drumming with his unique jazz inflections.

You can find his first set of Super Zyn cymbals that he used on tour between 1968 and '71 and on recordings from that era, like "War Pigs" and others. He's also parting with a set of Zildjians that he played with from '71 through '78.

On the hardware front, there’s Ward’s Ludwig Speedking Kick Drum pedal used throughout the ‘70s. You’ll also find a custom, resonant bass drum head hand–painted with a bat and the word “black” that Ward employed on the Sabbath Bloody Sabbath tour in 1973.

Read more and see a photo gallery at Reverb.com. Check out a video preview below: