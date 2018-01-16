BLACK SABBATH Drummer BILL WARD To Release Limited Edition Book / Vinyl Set Via SceneFour

On February 22nd, Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward will be revealing a new side of his creative life with SceneFour.

"More than a year in development, we are proud to unveil a comprehensive book and vinyl set unlike anything we’ve done before.

"The hardbound book showcases all of the artwork featured in Bill’s art debut collection, Absence Of Corners, along with poetry for each piece, never before seen images, a foreword by Dave Lombardo, handwritten original notes from the drummer as he creates the poems, along with a vinyl spoken word 10” color vinyl with Bill reading the poems for readers. The first edition is limited to just 200 copies, all of which are signed by Ward.

"This is a masterful work by a true master of rhythm. Sign up to join the interest list, at BillWardDrumArt.com/book for the opportunity to own this unparalleled release before it sells out."

Further details to follow.