BLACK SABBATH - Glasgow Bar Introduces “OzzBurger” In Honour Of Rock Legends Final Show In Scotland; Video
January 23, 2017, an hour ago
GlasgowLive reports that in honour of rock legends Black Sabbath playing in Glasgow tomorrow night (January 24th), a city centre bar has created the ultimate rock n’ roll burger.
Buck's Bar, on West Regent Street, has launched the OzzBurger, named after lead singer Ozzy Osbourne.
The buttermilk fried chicken breast with Black 'Sabbath' Bean sauce burger also has roasted green peppers, spring onions and Sriracha mayo. And is served with salt and chilli fries.
Adds Buck's Bar: “No bats were harmed in the making of this burger.”
Remaining Black Sabbath tour dates:
January
24 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro
26 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
29 - London, UK - The O2
31 - London, UK - The O2
February
2 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena
4 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena