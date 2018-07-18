BLACK SABBATH: Going Through Changes - Extremely Limited Edition Deluxe Book Due In September

Wymer Publishing has announced September 28th as the release date for the limited edition book, Black Sabbath: Going Through Changes. The book will only be available directly from their website. Pre-order by September 3rd and have your name printed in the book on a dedicated fan page.

Going Through Changes is a photographic journey of Sabbath during the halcyon days of the seventies. Throughout a long and sometimes turbulent career let us not forget that from the release of the debut album in early 1970 through to Never Say Die! in 1978, the classic lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward virtually created the blueprint for heavy rock. With eight albums plus hundreds of concerts across the globe, this was the defining decade for Sabbath that saw them rightly earn their place as one of the most iconic bands off all time.

With photos spanning the decade, this beautifully presented coffee-table style book is a celebration of Black Sabbath in all its glory. Containing many previously unpublished shots of the band in the USA and Europe. Going Through Changes comes in its own block foiled presentation box with a set of full colour prints, perfect for framing. This unique item is limited to 500 copies worldwide.

More details:

* 128 page A4 hardback

* Photos reporoduced on 170gsm silk paper

* Photos digitally restored and cleaned

* Wibalin presentation case

* Set of 5 prints on 400gsm card

This book requires total independent editorial control. It has not been authorized or approved by Black Sabbath or their management. It has not been approved by past or present members or their management.