BLACK SABBATH Guitarist TONY IOMMI Among Stars Confirmed For Pride Of Birmingham 2019

Black Sabbath guitar hero Tony Iommi, actor David Bradley, Vanity Fair’s Claudia Jessie, yummy Brummie Glynn Purnell and Chris Tarrant are among the first celebrities to sign up for Pride Of Birmingham, the big awards night organized to honour unsung heroes, reports Birmingham Live.

They will be among more than two dozen famous faces at Pride Of Birmingham 2019, run by the Birmingham Mail with partners TSB, this month.

Twelve winners will receive the famous awards at a glittering ceremony at the University Of Birmingham on March 26th, each chosen for remarkable achievements reflecting courage, caring, compassion and community spirit.

Tony Iommi, Glynn Purnell and Claudia Jessie were all on this year’s judging panel, and helped pick the winners, whose names will not be revealed until the day of the awards.

