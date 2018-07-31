BLACK SABBATH Guitarist TONY IOMMI Announces "A Life In Music" Event In London This October

Tony Iommi has announced “A Life In Music”, an event taking place at The Emmanuel Centre in London, England on Friday, October 19th. The legendary Black Sabbath guitarist will be talking about his life and career, hosted by Phil Alexander. Get tickets here.

“Each evening will be unique. As well as covering Tony's formative years, each night will focus on a specific period in his remarkable, storied career providing a different experience for every audience."

Tony Iommi is synonymous with heavy rock, his innovative dark riffs are acknowledged to be the beginning of what became heavy metal. Sabbath have sold in excess of 100 million albums and their most recent album went to #1 around the world including the UK and US. They played to vast crowds live, selling over 1.6 million tickets on the last global tour, concluding with two shows at Birmingham’s Genting Arena.Tony is in the UK and US Rock & Roll Hall’s Of Fame, has two Grammys, his autobiography was a New York Times bestseller, and he has a star in Birmingham’s Broad Street. Tony also has three solo albums to his credit.

Phil Alexander is an editor, broadcaster, presenter and producer who has worked across print, radio, TV and digital. He was appointed Editor of Kerrang! in 1993. He transformed the latter into Britain’s first truly multi-platform print-based brand when he launched Kerrang! TV, Kerrang! Radio, kerrang.com and The Kerrang! Awards (which he continues to host). He was the Editor-In-Chief of MOJO for 14 years between 2003 to 2017, and launched MOJO Radio and The MOJO Honours List. In September 2017, he was appointed Global Creative Director of Kerrang! Magazine And Rock Music Media. He remains Contributing Editor on MOJO and hosts a weekly Saturday night radio show on Britain’s leading rock radio station, Planet Rock.

