BLACK SABBATH Guitarist TONY IOMMI Announces Two "A Life In Music" Events In Scotland

Tony Iommi has announced two new “A Life In Music” events, taking place at Paisley Town Hall in Paisley, Scotland on Friday, October 12th (7 PM), and at Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh, Scotland on Saturday, October 13th (7 PM).

Legendary Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi will give us a fascinating insight into the life and career of a man whose influence on the history of popular music cannot be overstated. A key innovator and a true rock star in every sense.

When we think of guitarist Tony Iommi, we think of heavy rock and of his innovative dark riffs. We think of the beginning of heavy metal.

Over 100 million albums have been sold by Black Sabbath. Their most recent album scored number 1 in many countries, including the US and the UK. But not only the recorded sector has been ruled by the legends, but also the live music market. Over 1.6 million people came to see the band perform during their last world tour.

Besides releasing three solo albums, Tony has been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, wrote a New York Times bestselling autobiography, has received two Grammy Awards and Birmingham’s Broad Street added his star.

Evening host Phil Alexander comes from a print, radio, TV and online background, where he had different roles, as editor, broadcaster, presenter and producer. As editor of Kerrang! he transformed the magazine into a multi-platform brand by launching the Kerrang! branded TV, radio, website and awards and besides being editor-in-chief for MOJO, he later was appointed Global Creative Director of Kerrang! Magazine And Rock Music Media.

This is a night not be missed.

Get tickets for the Paisley date here, and for the Edinburgh date here.