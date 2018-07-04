BLACK SABBATH Guitarist TONY IOMMI Cuts Ribbon To Officially Open Solihull Hospital's New Chemotherapy Unit; Photo Gallery

Solihull Observer reports that Solihull Hospital’s new £2.2 million chemotherapy unit officially opened its doors this week.

The unit, which will improve provision for cancer patients, will be known as the Solihull Haematology and Oncology Day Unit. It has been designed specifically with patient needs in mind and will offer a more peaceful and comfortable environment. The unit will have its own entrance and garden area.

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi cut the ribbon with with Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Carl Ikeme and University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust’s Chief Executive, Dame Julie Moore at the Haematology and Oncology Day Unit on Tuesday (July 3rd).

Tony and Carl were then taken on a tour of the new facilities by Dr Manos Nikolousis, consultant haematologist and clinical director for haematology and oncology, and were given the chance to meet patients and staff to find out what they think about the new unit.

