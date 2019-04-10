BLACK SABBATH Guitarist TONY IOMMI, DEEP PURPLE Singer IAN GILLAN To Celebrate The 30th Anniversary Of Rock Aid Armenia In Yerevan

Deep Purple singer Ian Gillan and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi will visit Armenia in June to mark the 30th anniversary of the Rock Aid Armenia charity project, reports Mediamax.am.

The visit and celebration of the anniversary are being organized by the Mediamax Media Company and DoSomething (Australia), whose co-founder Jon Dee organized the 1989 Rock Aid Armenia project to help the victims of the Armenian earthquake.

On June 5, Yerevan will host a gala night under the auspices of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which will feature Ian Gillan, Tony Iommi and Jon Dee. The event will also include a public showing of the documentary about Rock Aid Armenia's all-star 1989 remake of Smoke On The Water. This documentary includes footage of the recording sessions featuring members of bands such as Queen, Pink Floyd, Deep Purple, Black Sabbath, Rush, YES, Iron Maiden, ELP, Free and Bryan Adams.

