BLACK SABBATH Guitarist TONY IOMMI - "First Of All, I Wanted To Be A Drummer"

50 years ago today - February 13, 1970 - Black Sabbath released their self-titled debut album, thereby creating heavy metal, and changing music forever.

To commemorate this anniversary, GibsonTV sat down with Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi to learn about his early years in Birmingham, England, the accident that almost ended his career as a guitarist, and his 55 year musical journey with Black Sabbath. Enjoy the following hour-long Icons video:

Check out Black Sabbath performing "N.I.B." - a song that appeared on their self-titled debut - live for the very last time on February 4, 2017. The footage comes from The End: Live In Birmingham, a concert film / live album that was released on November 17, 2017 via Eagle Vision.