BLACK SABBATH Guitarist TONY IOMMI Issues Holiday Greetings Video - "It's Been An Interesting Year For Me And Sabbath..."

Black Sabbath guitar legend, Tony Iommi, shares his holiday greetings via a video posted on Twitter (watch below).

Says Tony: "Hello, here we are again. Another Christmas, and here I am, wearing a Black Sabbath Christmas sweater. How about that?

"Well, it's been an interesting year for me and Sabbath. We stated off at the beginning of the year getting a Grammy award, a "Lifetime Achievement" award, which is brilliant. I mean, it's really great, it's the highest award you can have, Grammy-wise.

"And then, a few months afterwards, or a month afterwards, I went to Armenia with Ian Gillan (Deep Purple) for the 30th anniversary of the Rock Aid Armenia, which was fabulous. We had a great time there, we went to visit the school that we built, and that was lovely. They looked after us amazingly, that was so nice.

"And then, just recently, I went to Nashville, to the Gibson factory. I was invited there by the new owners, who, I've got to tell you, are great. And they're so enthusiastic, lovely people. And I went 'round the factory and met all the people that work there - they're so dedicated to what they do, all of them there now. And the Gibson product is lifted a million times, I'll tell ya. They're so good, and want to do the best, which is great for guitar players. So, that was lovely.

"But anyway, I'm here to wish you a very Merry Christmas, and a really happy new year. Have a great year, and I'll look forward to seeing you next year."

I wish you a very Merry Christmas and really happy New Year!



-- Tony pic.twitter.com/pnLtExYoHX — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) December 23, 2019



