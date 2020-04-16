BLACK SABBATH Guitarist TONY IOMMI's Auction In Support Of COVID-19 Pandemic Raises Over £19,000 For NHS

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has raised more than £19,000 for the National Health Service in England by auctioning off personal items including one of his guitars, reports BBC News.

Iommi, age 72, said Coronavirus was "difficult for everyone" but showed the "great work" of the NHS.

Tony, who is a patron of the specialist cancer ward at Heartlands Hospital in Birmingham, had the idea for the auction, which went live on April 6th, while clearing out his studio during self-isolation. All items that were auctioned came from Tony's personal stash, all would be autographed, and the winners got free shipping to wherever - including the Epiphone SG guitar! Some of the other items included a Japanese DVD set of The End Live In Birmingham, and a Dehumanizer 2CD set.

Iommi has since commented, "Many thanks to everyone who bid for the auction, it’s a great result. We’ll do our best to get things sent out as soon as we can."