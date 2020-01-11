BLACK SABBATH Guitarist TONY IOMMI's "Monkey" Gibson SG Special Revealed At NAMM 2020

According to Music Radar, Gibson has announced a meticulously reverse-engineered recreation of Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi's Monkey SG Special.

The heavily-modded 1964 model was Tony's weapon of choice with the original Sabbath line-up and can be heard on all of the band's iconic '70s albums.

The guitar will be reborn in a limited run of 50 - including 25 right-handed versions - each of which will be painstakingly aged by Gibson Custom Shop. Obviously, the fiddling monkey motif that gives the guitar its name will feature, and as you'd expect, no detail of the spec, mods or construction has been overlooked, from the zero fret to the stop tailpiece bushings to the legendary lower-powered pickups, which were hand-made in the U.K. by the late John Birch's apprentice. Each guitar will also come complete with an exclusive replica of Tony's silver cross necklace with a coffin case, a replica of Tony's leather touring guitar strap and a 1960s replica case.

Iommi: "Recently, I was invited to Nashville by Cesar and JC who I must tell you are so enthusiastic and passionate. I had the opportunity to go to the factories, meet the people that work there, and I saw how dedicated they all are. Gibson guitars have lifted a million times, with the new team being totally involved and that’s what’s been missing in Gibson for a long time now. There’s no stopping them, which is great for all of us guitar players."