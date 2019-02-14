BLACK SABBATH Guitarist TONY IOMMI's "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" Riff Is "Mighty, Epic, Crushingly Heavy... Immortal!," Says CANDLEMASS Legend LEIF EDLING

In celebration of the release of "Black Sabbath", and 50 years of Black Sabbath, Crystal Logic pay tribute to Tony Iommi with a long look at the legacy of his riffs, adding contributions and exclusive comments from musicians inspired by his music, including members of Candlemass, Solitude Aeturnus, Sorcerer, Psychotic Waltz and more.

Leif Edling of Candlemass, having Tony Iommi as a guest on the song "Astorolus - The Great Octopus" from the new Candlemass album, The Door To Doom, states: "Very hard to decide what riff is the best of all the mighty and wonderful Iommi riffs. There's a whole pile of them... best riffs ever created! So I'll just make it easy for me... go for the 'Sabbath Bloody Sabbath' one. So mighty, epic, crushingly heavy... immortal! The perfect start to the best heavy metal album ever, that just happens to have the coolest (and best) cover of all records released through time."