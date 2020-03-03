BLACK SABBATH Guitarist TONY IOMMI To Attend Pride Of Birmingham Awards 2020

Many of Birmingham, England's best-loved stars will shine at this year’s Pride Of Birmingham Awards as 40 celebrities walk the red carpet, reports Birmingham Live.

Among the first to sign up for the city’s biggest night of the year are Black Sabbath guitar hero Tony Iommi and comedy legend Jasper Carrott.

R&B stars Beverley Knight and Ruby Turner will also be joining us at the star-studded gala, as will Michelin star chef and Saturday Kitchen host Glynn Purnell. More names from stage and screen, rock and pop, sport and showbiz will be announced as we count down to the March 18 ceremony. That’s when we honour the unsung heroes whose acts of courage, caring, compassion and community are such an inspiration.

Organised by the Birmingham Mail with partners TSB, it is the seventh year that Pride Of Birmingham has been staged. Hosted by Coronation Street star Kym Marsh in the Great Hall of the University of Birmingham, it promises to be a night to remember. Each of 12 award winners selected by our judging panel will be feted by a VIP audience, and there will be a special live music performance, too.

