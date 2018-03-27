BLACK SABBATH Guitarist TONY IOMMI To Discuss Life And Career At Birmingham Town Hall In June

Following his sellout show in 2016, legendary Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi is returning to the Birmingham Town Hall for an amazing evening talking about his life and career, hosted by Gary Newbon.

Black Sabbath have sold in excess of 100 million albums and their most recent album soared to number one across the world, including in the UK and US. The band played live to vast crowds, selling over 1.6 million tickets on their last global tour.

Tony is synonymous with heavy rock and his innovative dark riffs are acknowledged to be the beginning of what became heavy metal. Tony is featured in the UK and US Rock 'n' Roll Halls of Fame, has two Grammy Awards and his autobiography was a New York Times Bestseller. He also has a star on Birmingham’s Broad Street.

The spoken word event is scheduled for Saturday, June 23rd at 7 PM. Get tickets here.