BLACK SABBATH Guitarist TONY IOMMI To Host Fundraiser For Birmingham Cancer Treatment Unit

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi is all set to host a charity lunch to raise funds for the cancer unit where the band's late keyboardist Geoff Nicholls was treated, reports uDiscover Music.

Iommi will be on hand at Birmingham’s Opus Restaurant on Friday, April 20th to entertain guests with stories from his life and career with Black Sabbath, touring the world with one of the biggest bands of all time.

The iconic guitarist is Patron of Ward 19, the dedicated cancer ward at Heartlands Hospital and is supporting the charity's campaign to raise £150,000 for an extension of cancer services at Solihull Hospital. The chemotherapy unit aims to increase the amount of cancer patients who can be treated by 170%, reducing waiting times, reducing stress and creating a calm and relaxing atmosphere for patients.

This prestigious lunch includes a three-course meal and reception drinks. Tickets are £100 each or £950 for a table of ten. The lunch offers the chance to win some incredible Black Sabbath prizes at a raffle that will be drawn over the course of the afternoon. The now-sold-out event starts at 12:30 PM with arrival drinks.

