BLACK SABBATH Hasn’t Ruled Out Doing One-Off Shows Or Recording New Material; “I’m Sure Something Can Happen Somewhere,” Says TONY IOMMI; Audio

Black Sabbath’s days of extensive touring may be over, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the end for the legendary band.

Speaking with Planet Rock, guitarist Tony Iommi reveals that the band hasn’t ruled out one-off shows or recording new material.

"No, I don't think we've ruled anything out, apart from me not wanting to tour any more on that scale, but who knows, we may do something,” says Iommi. “We haven't spoken about it. That's another thing.. we haven't talked about anything, really, that's to do with what's going to happen afterwards. But I'm sure something can happen somewhere."

Listen below:

Black Sabbath - Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler - along with touring drummer Tommy Clufetos, performed the final show of The End tour on Saturday, February 4th in their hometown of Birmingham, England at the Genting Arena. The band ran through a string of their classics last night before calling an end to The End with one of their most-loved classics, “Paranoid”.

Black Sabbath performed the following classics for one last time:

“Black Sabbath”

“Fairies Wear Boots”

“Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes”

“After Forever”

“Into The Void”

“Snowblind”

“War Pigs”

“N.I.B.”

“Hand Of Doom”

“Supernaut” / “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath / “Megalomania” (riff medley)

“Rat Salad”

“Iron Man”

“Dirty Women”

“Children of the Grave”

Encore:

“Paranoid”