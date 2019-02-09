BLACK SABBATH - "Heavy Metal" Bench Unveiled In Birmingham; Photos Available

BBC.com has covered the official unveiling of the Black Sabbath bench in Birmingham today (February 9th). The bench - which is an the idea of "super-fan" and architect Mohammed Osam - has been put on the renamed Black Sabbath Bridge over the canal on Broad Street.

Guitarist Tony Iommi, who was in attendance, said: "I think it's absolutely great. I was wondering what it was going to look like but it is really fantastic. I really love it."

The bench incorporates the images of the band's four original members and is inscribed "Geezer. Ozzy. Tony. Bill. Made in Birmingham 1968.' The presentation took place at St Luke's Church on Gas Street.

Read the complete article and view photos of the bench here.

The event also saw Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward awarded with his own star on the city’s Walk of Stars, which honours famous people from Birmingham. This star, along with others already awarded to the other three band members and a fifth star to the band itself, will later be realigned in front of the heavy metal bench on Black Sabbath Bridge in the shape of a cross.