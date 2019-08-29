BLACK SABBATH Helps Boost BMG Revenues In First Half Of 2019

According to Music Business Worldwide, BMG, the Bertelsmann-owned company saw its revenues rise 11.4% year-on-year in the six months to end of June, hitting €269m ($305m), partly due to the extension of the company’s relationship with Black Sabbath

That was up on the €241m posted in the prior year period, with the increase “driven primarily by organic growth”, according to Bertelsmann.

In the first half of this year, said Bertelsmann, the share of BMG’s total revenues attributable to digital formats increased to 56%, “reflecting continuing growth in the digital streaming market”.

In February, BMG songwriters were behind a record 24 number-one hits across the Billboard charts, said Bertelsmann.

BMG launched its 15th international office, in Hong Kong, to further strengthen its footprint in the Asian market.

Read more at Music Business Worldwide.