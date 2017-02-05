BLACK SABBATH - High Quality Video Of “Paranoid” And Final Bow Released

Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler, along with touring drummer Tommy Clufetos, wrapped up their nearly 50-year career with the final show of The End tour last night, Saturday, February 4th, in their hometown of Birmingham, England at the Genting Arena. New HQ video of the set closer, “Paranoid”, as well as the band’s final moments on stage, can now be seen below:

The band ran through a string of their classics last night before calling an end to The End with one of their most-loved classics, “Paranoid”. Fan-filmed video from the show can be found below.

Black Sabbath performed the following classics for one last time:

“Black Sabbath”

“Fairies Wear Boots”

“Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes”

“After Forever”

“Into The Void”

“Snowblind”

“War Pigs”

“N.I.B.”

“Hand Of Doom”

“Supernaut” / “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath / “Megalomania” (riff medley)

“Rat Salad”

“Iron Man”

“Dirty Women”

“Children of the Grave”

Encore:

“Paranoid”