BLACK SABBATH - Learn To Play Master Of Reality Album With LickLibrary; Video Trailer

LickLibrary’s Classic Albums: Black Sabbath - Master Of Reality, is available now at this location. A video trailer can be found below.

Released in July 1971, Master Of Reality is the third studio album by heavy metal pioneers, Black Sabbath. Highly regarded as the foundation of doom metal, sludge metal and stoner rock. Master Of Reality was Black Sabbath first album to enter the top 10 album chart in the US and certified double platinum after having sold 2 million copies.

In this course, Licklibrary veteran Danny Gill walks you through the many highlights of each song from the heavy metal icons one phase at a time, including all of Tony Iommi's legendary guitar parts from the tracks; "Sweet Leaf", "Into The Void", and the anthemic "Children Of The Grave".

Learn to play the following:

"Sweet Leaf"

"After Forever"

"Embryo"

"Children Of The Grave"

"Orchid"

"Lord Of This World"

"Solitude"

"Into the Void"