BLACK SABBATH, LED ZEPPELIN, ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA, PINK FLOYD Legends On Birmingham Post Rich List
January 26, 2017, 30 minutes ago
Members of Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, the Electric Light Orchestra and Pink Floyd have made it onto to the prestigious Birmingham Post Rich List 2017.
Ozzy Osbourne and family - sitting at a wealth of £135m ($169 million US) - have made it onto the Rich List at #35
Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant is at the #41 position with a wealth of £105m ($132 million US).
Electric Light Orchestra legend and future Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Jeff Lynne checks in at #75 with £85m ($106 million US).
Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason rounds off the list at #50 with £80m ($100 million US) in wealth.
