BLACK SABBATH Legend TONY IOMMI - The Great Lefty Tribute To Be Released On Limited Edition Vinyl LP In April

The team of Tony Iommi fans TonyIommiFantastic.com, Tanzan Music and Global Black Sabbath Convention will release the compilation Great Lefty: Live Forever! Tribute To Tony Iommi Godfather Of Metal on 180 gram heavyweight double LP on April 21st. The tracks were remastered specifically for this limited edition of 500 units, a very special surprise for true Iommi maniacs.

The compilation was originally released on CD on May 2015, and was liked by Tony Iommi himself, who praised it, publishing a video on his social networks. The compilation is an act of solidarity towards Tony from Pals & Fans. The tribute includes participations from well-known artists, the best Black Sabbath tribute bands from all around the world, and the bands and solo artists "children of Iommi" as having Iommi's music as their major influence. All the songs were kindly donated for the cause. The profits from compilation sales will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Some of the artists participating include: Vinnie Appice (former Sabbath and Heaven and Hell drummer), Giuntini featuring another former Sabbath member Tony Martin, Barry Goudreau (guitarist for Boston), Hugh McDonald (David Bromberg, Alice Cooper, Bon Jovi, Lita Ford), Dario Mollo (Tony Martin, Voodoo Hill) featuring Mark Boals (Savoy Brown, Malmsteen, Dio Disciples, Dokken), Mario Parga (Mario Parga Band, Graham Bonnet, Forcefield, Cozy Powell's Hammer), doom legend Victor Griffin (Pentagram, Death Row) with his current band Place Of Skulls. Grammy awarded producers Damon Elliott and Mike Exeter (Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, Tony Iommi, Cradle of Filth etc.) are also involved to the realization of the project.

Tracklisting

Side A

Dario Mollo featuring Mark Boals - “Never Say Die”

Maniac Rise - “Time Is Mine”

Kyle Cousins - “Heaven And Hell”

Mario Parga -“ Scarlet Pimpernel”

Darking - “Law Maker”

Side B

Children Of The Gravy - “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath”

Ironlung featuring Wizard Of Ozz - “Electric Funeral”

Tanzan Music Academy - “Neon Knights”

Nick Didkovsky - “Orchid”

Into The Void - “Loner”

Side C

Rekuiem - “Paranoid

Place Of Skulls featuring Victor Griffin - “You Won't Change Me”

Black Sabbath Dio Tribute Cz - “I”

Phil Jakes - “Behind The Wall Of Sleep”

Giuntini featuring Tony Marty - “Anno Mundi”

Side D

Tony Reed - “Live Forever”

Kill Van Kull - “No Stranger To Love”

Aplanadora featuring Santiago Cabakian - “Hole In The Sky”

Blood Sabbath - “Snowblind”

Phenomena - “The Wizard”