BLACK SABBATH Live In Dublin; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming
January 24, 2017, 4 minutes ago
Black Sabbath’s The End tour hit Dublin, Ireland on January 20th. Fan-filmed video from the band’s show at 3Arena can be seen below:
GlasgowLive reports that in honour of Black Sabbath playing in Glasgow tonight (January 24th), a city centre bar has created the ultimate rock n’ roll burger.
Buck's Bar, on West Regent Street, has launched the OzzBurger, named after lead singer Ozzy Osbourne.
The buttermilk fried chicken breast with Black 'Sabbath' Bean sauce burger also has roasted green peppers, spring onions and Sriracha mayo. And is served with salt and chilli fries.
Adds Buck's Bar: “No bats were harmed in the making of this burger.”
Remaining Black Sabbath tour dates:
January
24 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro
26 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
29 - London, UK - The O2
31 - London, UK - The O2
February
2 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena
4 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena