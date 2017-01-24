BLACK SABBATH Live In Dublin; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Black Sabbath’s The End tour hit Dublin, Ireland on January 20th. Fan-filmed video from the band’s show at 3Arena can be seen below:

GlasgowLive reports that in honour of Black Sabbath playing in Glasgow tonight (January 24th), a city centre bar has created the ultimate rock n’ roll burger.

Buck's Bar, on West Regent Street, has launched the OzzBurger, named after lead singer Ozzy Osbourne.

The buttermilk fried chicken breast with Black 'Sabbath' Bean sauce burger also has roasted green peppers, spring onions and Sriracha mayo. And is served with salt and chilli fries.

Adds Buck's Bar: “No bats were harmed in the making of this burger.”



Remaining Black Sabbath tour dates:

January

24 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

26 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

29 - London, UK - The O2

31 - London, UK - The O2

February

2 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena

4 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena